MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 02 August 2025

Suburban trains

“A trial had been underway for a few days. We will formalise it from Saturday,” said a spokesperson for Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division

Debraj Mitra Published 02.08.25, 10:46 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Suburban trains will now be allocated to fixed platforms at Sealdah station.

“A trial had been underway for a few days. We will formalise it from Saturday,” said a spokesperson for Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers often struggle because the local trains do not have fixed platforms.

The platform distribution:

  • 1 to 5: For trains to Krishnagore, Gede, Santipur, Ranaghat, Naihati, Kalyani Simanta and Barrackpore
  • 5 to 8: To cater to suburban services bound for Dankuni and Baruipara
  • 6 to 10: For trains toBongaon, Barasat, Habra, Duttapukur, Gobardanga, Thakurnagar, Hasnabad, Dumdum Cantonment and Madhyamgram
  • 9, and 11 to 14: Will cater to mail and express trains
  • 15 to 21: For trains to suburban services for the Sealdah South Section only.

RELATED TOPICS

Sealdah Railway Station Suburban Trains
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

25% tariff blow with exemption cushion: Trump order mum on penalty, breather till August 7

To benefit from the October deadline, goods must be loaded onto vessels by August 7
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

I heard India no longer is going to be buying oil from Russia. That's a good step

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT