Suburban trains will now be allocated to fixed platforms at Sealdah station.
“A trial had been underway for a few days. We will formalise it from Saturday,” said a spokesperson for Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division.
Passengers often struggle because the local trains do not have fixed platforms.
The platform distribution:
- 1 to 5: For trains to Krishnagore, Gede, Santipur, Ranaghat, Naihati, Kalyani Simanta and Barrackpore
- 5 to 8: To cater to suburban services bound for Dankuni and Baruipara
- 6 to 10: For trains toBongaon, Barasat, Habra, Duttapukur, Gobardanga, Thakurnagar, Hasnabad, Dumdum Cantonment and Madhyamgram
- 9, and 11 to 14: Will cater to mail and express trains
- 15 to 21: For trains to suburban services for the Sealdah South Section only.