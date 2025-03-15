Student stabbed to death; Attacked after being invited to join Holi celebrations

A 24-year-old Trinamul student leader was murdered at Khardah in North 24-Parganas during Holi celebrations on Friday, police said.

Amar Chaudhury was called from his home and asked to join the Holi celebrations by a group of men and was later murdered on Friday afternoon, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaudhury’s family members said he was pursuing graduation in humanities from the Mahadevananda Mahavidyala in Barrackpore and was a leader of the Trinamool Congress students’ wing.

One of Chaudhury’s family members said he was involved in a tiff with some men last December, and they had vowed revenge.

Police arrested Paban Rajbhar for his alleged involvement in the murder. Two other accused in the murder are presently absconding, police said.

Around 2pm, a group of men called Chaudhury, known to be close to a Trinamool councillor of Titagarh Municipality, invited him to join the Holi celebrations, some bystanders told police.

The men took Amar to a spot near a chemicals and fertilisers factory in Khardah and allegedly stabbed him on his neck and lower abdomen with a knife. While two others managed to run away, some local men caught Rajbhar.

He was later handed over to the police.

Chaudhury was rushed to a local state-run hospital in Khardah and later shifted to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Doctors said the injuries were deep, and Chaudhury had lost a lot of blood.

“My brother said those who attacked him included Paban Rajbhar, Kanai Tiwari and Raj Tiwari. I was not at home when he went out with the group. I reached home soon after getting the news that by brother was attacked,” said Krishna Chaudhury, waiting outside the emergency ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“On December 31, there was some tiff between these men and my brother. The men had then told him that he would face the consequences later. He had only one exam left and would have cleared his graduation,” Krishna said.

Police have started a search for the two other accused in the murder. A police picket has been set up in the area around the spot where he was attacked.

“The exact motive is not clear. It is too early to say anything. We are scanning CCTV footage to find these men,” said a senior officer of the Barrackpore police commissionerate.

Some CCTV grabs available just before the alleged attack in the afternoon show two groups of bare-bodied men fighting among themselves while playing with colours.

Officers said they were trying to collect more grabs from other sources.

Local Trinamool councillor Bikash Singh said Rajbhar had a criminal antecedent and had come out of jail a few months back.