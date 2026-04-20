Student of private university alleges assault by peers; one detained for questioning

A student of a private university was allegedly assaulted with cigarette burns and threatened with death by a group of fellow students demanding ₹1 lakh, according to a police complaint filed on Friday.

Till Sunday evening, the police had detained one second-year BCA student in connection with the case for questioning.

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The student, who is originally from Bokaro in Jharkhand and stays in a rented apartment in Salt Lake, has alleged that he was stopped by a few second-year BCA students on the campus and assaulted with cigarette burns on his arms on

Thursday.

“According to the complaint, second-year students assaulted him with cigarette butts and threatened to kill him if he did not pay ₹1 lakh. They also allegedly took his phone and forcibly made an online transaction of ₹430 without his consent,” said an officer of Electronic Complex police station, where the complaint has been lodged.

The student also alleged that he was forcibly made to sit on a motorcycle and taken to a ground outside the campus, where he was assaulted by around eight to 10

students.

“All the accused in this case are students. We will follow due procedure to examine them,” said a senior officer of Bidhannagar City Police.