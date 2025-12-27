Stay safe online and offline during festive season, urges Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma on Friday urged Calcuttans to stay cautious and alert against cybercrime during the festive season.

Speaking at a musical event organised by Kolkata Police at Allen Park, Verma emphasised the importance of vigilance.

“We should be very careful during the festive season and use cyberspace cautiously,” he said.

The top cop added that Calcuttans should enjoy the festivities while respecting women and the elderly,

and ensuring the safety of children.

Police sources said during the festivities, fraudsters use fake advertisements on

social media with some keywords like “sale” and “discount” to lure people into online transactions. Several of them who get enticed end up being cheated.

Like every year, the musical event by the police was organised at Allen Park.

Most Reverend Elias Frank, the archbishop of Calcutta, was present at the event.

“I see police officers doing their duty on the road, irrespective of the weather or time. I pray to God to bless all the policemen and their families on this special day. I also pray to God to bless all of us today,” said Most Reverend Elias Frank.

Police sources said extra deployment has been made across the city by uniformed men and forces in plain clothes to prevent law and order situations, regulate traffic violations and prevent crime.

More than 1,500 police personnel have been posted on Park Street alone during the Christmas festivities.

Senior officers said there was no major incident reported on Christmas or the night before.