Teacher interviews in April, document check for secondary posts after March 20

Interviews of candidates for teaching posts at the secondary level of government-aided schools will be held in April.

The results of the selection test held on September 7, 2025, were declared in November.

In December, the commission released a list of about 40,000 candidates to be called for interviews after their documents had been verified.

The Supreme Court has mandated the commission to complete recruitments at the secondary and higher secondary levels by August 31. However, there is concern in some quarters about whether the commission will be able to stick to the deadline.

“The document verification will start after March 20. The interviews will start in April,” school service commission chairperson Siddhartha Majumdar said on Monday.

The commission has completed the document verification and interviews for the recruitment of teachers at the higher secondary level. It is now counselling and issuing appointment letters for the recruitment of 12,514 teachers, an official said.

The selection test for the Plus II level was held on September 14, 2025.

The delay in starting the process for secondary-level aspirants was a concern,

particularly among “untainted candidates” who had to participate in the fresh selection process to retain their jobs.

A commission official said they could not conduct the document verification, interviews and counselling simultaneously for secondary and higher secondary teachers due to a manpower shortage.

“Besides, we had to hold the selection tests to shortlist candidates for Group C and Group D posts on March 1 and 8, before the model code of conduct came into force for the ensuing Assembly elections. More than 15 lakh candidates took the tests. Now we will focus on conducting the document verification and interviews to shortlist teachers at the secondary level to appoint around 23,000 teachers,” said a commission official.

On April 3, 2025, the Supreme Court terminated the jobs of 17,209 schoolteachers after the court found their recruitment process to be “vitiated” and “tainted beyond redemption”.

Among the sacked, the court found 15,403 teachers to be “untainted”.

The apex court said such candidates must write the tests afresh to retain their jobs.

Mehboob Mandal, one of the “untainted” teachers who wrote the test on September 7 and is now awaiting document verification and an interview, said they were looking forward to the commencement of the process.

“The apex court had identified us as untainted and said invalidation of such untainted appointments would lead to heartburn and anguish. Still, we were made to write the tests. Now the commission must complete the formalities so that we can retain our jobs,” said Mandal.

Initially, the apex court stated that the recruitment process must be completed by December 31, 2025.

In December, the commission informed the apex court that petitions had slowed down the recruitment process, making it difficult to meet the deadline.

On December 18, the Supreme Court extended the deadline for the teacher recruitment process to August 31, paving the way for thousands of “untainted” teachers to retain their jobs for eight more months.