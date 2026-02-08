State employees rally in Kolkata, demand immediate release of DA arrears after SC order

Around 200 people on Sunday took part in a rally organised by Sangrami Joutha Mancha, a platform of West Bengal government employees, in the city, demanding the immediate release of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears in compliance with a Supreme Court order.

In a relief to nearly 20 lakh government employees, the Supreme Court on February 5 directed the West Bengal government to pay DA to them for the 2008-2019 period, saying it is a legally-enforceable right.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra directed the state government to pay 25 per cent of the outstanding DA to its employees by March 6.

It also directed the state government to file a status report after the payment of the first instalment and posted the matter for compliance on April 15.

"We demand that the state enforces the Supreme Court order without delay. If the state does not act immediately, we will intensify the movement this month," a spokesperson of the platform said.

The rally covered a distance of 1 km from Subodh Mallick Square to Esplanade and issued call for all government employees to be a part of the movement.

The platform organised a march to Nabanna earlier this week, but were stopped by police near the main gate.

The controversy began when a section of state government employees approached the Calcutta High Court in 2022, demanding DA at the same rate as their central government counterparts, along with pending arrears.

In May 2022, the high court ruled in favour of the employees and instructed the state to align its DA with central rates.

However, the state government challenged the high court's verdict by filing an appeal in the Supreme Court in November 2022.

Since then, the state has implemented marginal increases in DA, which have not kept pace with the central government's rates.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.