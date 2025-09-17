SSC uploads model answer keys of the selection test held for assistant teachers post

The school service commission (SSC) late on Monday uploaded model answer keys of the selection test that was held on September 7 to shortlist candidates for the post of assistant teachers at the secondary level of the government aided schools.

SSC chairperson Siddhartha Majumdar said the model answer keys of the 11 subjects for which the test was conducted, were uploaded on the commission’s website.

Altogether 2,91,127 teaching job aspirants took the test on September 7.

“Those who took the test will get five days starting from September 20 to challenge the model answers. For each challenge they have to pay ₹100. If the challenge is found to be correct the money will be refunded,” he told Metro.

The challenges will be examined by experts who are university professors, said a commission official.

“If the challenge is found to be correct, this will be considered while evaluating the scripts. The commission will come up with the final answer keys and those will be uploaded on the commission’s website,” the official said.

“The scripts will be assessed based on final answer keys. The shortlisted candidates will be then called for interview in November,” he said.

SSC on September 14 held another selection test to shortlist candidates for the post of assistant teachers at the higher secondary level of the government aided schools.

“The model answer keys of the September 14 tests will also be uploaded. The candidates for Classes XI and XII will get five days to challenge the model answers with identical condition. The commission is readying an app to help the candidates,” said the SSC chairperson.

The commission will appoint 25,514 teachers at the secondary level and 12,514 at the higher secondary level.