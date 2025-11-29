SSC removes 269 ‘tainted’ from fresh assistant teachers’ recruitment process

The school service commission (SSC) said late on Friday that it had “weeded out” 269 tainted candidates, including physically challenged applicants, from the fresh assistant teachers’ recruitment process at the secondary and higher secondary levels.

In a notice, the SSC said: “In terms of the... order of the Supreme Court dated 29.08.2025... the School Service Commission has already weeded out 269 tainted candidates (including PH) candidates of 1st SLST 2016... and 3rd RLS (NT- Non-Teaching), 2016, before and after the 2nd SLST 2025 exam.”

The SSC notice added: “... if any tainted candidate manages to seep in his/her details, this may be informed to our Ld. Advocate-on-record through a formal letter so that the West Bengal School Service Commission can take appropriate action. Copy of the solemn order is enclosed herewith.”

The second State-Level Selection Test (SLST) for secondary and higher secondary levels was held on September 7 and September 14. Document verification and interviews are currently underway for the higher secondary level.

Earlier, the commission had published a list of 1,806 tainted candidates on August 30, preventing them from participating in the recruitment process. However, when four of these candidates appeared on the preliminary interview list for the higher secondary level, a petition was filed in Calcutta High Court alleging irregularities. Following the court’s directive, the SSC reissued the list of 1,806 candidates with personal details on Thursday.

An SSC official said that tainted candidates were also removed from non-teaching recruitment. “They were removed during document verification, both at the application scanning stage and after result publication. If anyone notices more tainted candidates, we have asked to be informed,” the official said.