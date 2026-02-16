Fireworks and fervour mark India’s win; streets deserted pubs full, Calcuttans glued to screens

The mother of all cricket clashes had Calcutta hooked.

Eventually, India beat Pakistan comfortably in the T20 World Cup clash, but the build-up to the match was exciting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Post-match, several parts of the city celebrated yet another Indian triumph with fireworks.

Around 8.30pm, Gariahat was deserted. Employees at the shops were also glued to their mobile screens. The match was still a close contest. However, as the match progressed, India edged out the rivals.

The threat of rain loomed over the clash in Colombo. The concern was amplified when the sky turned overcast just before the scheduled start. But to the relief of cricket lovers far and near, the sky cleared up, and the match started on time.

By 7pm, pubs, cafes and clubs were crowded with cricket lovers glued to giant screens showing the match.

Silence descended when Abhishek Sharma, the swashbuckling Indian opener, got out in the first over of the match. A counter-attack by Ishan Kishan soon lifted the spirits.

A flurry of wickets at the start of the Pakistan chase was met with loud cheers. When Axar Patel rattled the stumps of Babar Azam, the decibel hit the roof.

Many watching the match wore the blue jersey. High-fives, hurrays and sighs were aplenty.

Siddhanth Agarwal, a Theatre Road resident, came to Olterra, a pub off Park Street, to watch the match with his brothers and sisters.

“Every encounter between India and Pakistan is the ultimate showdown in the realm of cricket. Regrettably, the two nations do not compete more regularly. The Pakistani team has diminished in strength compared to its former self. The men in blue have emerged as a much more powerful team. Lately, several matches have been quite one-sided. However, Pakistan should never be counted out. This rivalry is famous for its nail-biting moments,” said Agarwal, 27.

Many drawing rooms had turned into mini stadiums. A house off James Long Sarani in Behala was one such. A group of six friends watched the match together.

“Watching an India-versus-Pakistan match with friends is the ultimate thrill,” said Rajshankar Chanda, a marine engineer who was out sailing for most of the past couple of months. He landed in Damra port in Odisha a couple of days ago and reached Calcutta on Saturday.

A cricket fan from Western Australia, who was in Calcutta in the summer of 2024 to witness the IPL at the Eden Gardens, is in Colombo to watch the T20 World Cup.

Stuart Pether, a mining engineer, has travelled from Perth not only to support the Australian team but also to experience his first India-versus-Pakistan game.

“The majority of the crowd are loud and vocal Indian supporters. With this match, I really feel like the World Cup has finally started. The atmosphere is electric. I don’t mind who wins, I am just super excited to see such an iconic match between two powerhouse teams,” Pether told Metro from Colombo.

At Lake Club, the atmosphere was electric yet tense as fans sat glued to the giant screen. Conversations paused with every delivery, and anxious murmurs turned into loud cheers.

Rana Chatterjee, who came with friends to watch the match, said: “It’s always a high-voltage match and becomes more interesting when we watch it together”. Lord of the Drinks, a gastropub at South City Mall, was packed on Sunday evening.

Bijoy Chakrabarty, 30, who came with his wife from Kharagpur, said: “An India– Pakistan match is never just cricket — it’s pure emotion. Your heart beats faster with every ball. Sometimes feelings take over the game, but that intensity is what makes this rivalry unforgettable.”