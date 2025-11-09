SSC final answer keys out, interviews next; bob aspirants enabled to check OMRs

The school service commission (SSC) has uploaded the final answer keys on its website, allowing teaching job aspirants at the higher secondary level (Class XI and XII) to see how they were evaluated.

The results were declared late on Friday.

On September 14, teaching job aspirants took a test based on multiple-choice questions and marked their answers on optical mark reader (OMR) sheets.

They took home duplicate copies of their answer sheets.

“Candidates can tally their responses on the duplicate copies of the OMR sheets with the final answer keys. This will ensure transparency in the evaluation system,” said a commission official.

Before the publication of the final answer keys, the commission had uploaded model answers and asked the candidates if they wanted to challenge the answers they deemed wrong.

The commission is likely to publish the results of the selection tests to shortlist candidates for the appointment of teachers at the secondary level next week, said an SSC official.

The schedule of interviews for those whose results were declared on Friday is also likely to be announced next week.

“The final answer keys for the 36 subjects have been uploaded. Candidates can refer to them. Now we are drawing the list of candidates who will be called for interviews,” said SSC chairperson Siddhartha Majumdar.

The Supreme Court had terminated the jobs of 17,206 teachers on April 3 because the SSC’s 2016 recruitment process was mired in allegations and found to be “vitiated beyond redemption”.

The apex court allowed the teachers “not specifically found to be tainted” among the 17,000-odd to continue till December 31.

The list of interviewees would be drawn based on their performance in the 60-mark written tests, factoring in the weightage of the educational qualification (based on marks of postgraduation or graduation in the subject for which they applied) and prior teaching experience.

Ten marks for teaching experience were set aside for in-service teachers who took the selection tests.

The 15,403 “not specifically found to be tainted teachers” are among those who took the tests.

Ten marks have also been allotted for educational qualifications.

The interview would have 10 marks. Lecture demonstrations would carry 10.

Finally, the list of selected candidates would be drawn based on the performance in the 100-mark screening.

On offer are 12,514 posts in government-aided schools at the higher secondary level and 23,512 posts at the secondary level.

Representatives of a candidates’ forum said they had found some mistakes with the final answer keys, and they have alerted the commission about them.

An SSC official said that if there were any typographical errors, they would be corrected. “But we will not allow any further challenge to the final answer keys. We have to wrap up the recruitment process by December...,” the official said.

Mehboob Mandal, a member of the so-called “deserving teachers’ rights forum”, said: “The 15,403 teachers had to prepare for the fresh selection tests while continuing to teach in schools. Many of them did not get adequate time to prepare as they had to

discharge the teaching responsibilities.”