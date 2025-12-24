Churches call for peace, forgiveness, acceptance in times of conflict and anxiety

Peace and acceptance will be the message on Christmas in times of conflict and anxiety, said priests across city churches.

Churches are preparing for the midnight prayer on Wednesday. On Thursday, services in most churches will be both in Bengali and English.

All churches have been decked up with lights, and some of them have recreated the Nativity scene on their premises.

“In a world wounded by conflict, anxiety, and division, the child in the manger invites us to rediscover the courage to be gentle, the strength to forgive, and the hope to begin again. True peace begins when we choose understanding over hatred, compassion over indifference, and dialogue over violence,” said Father Sandip Michael Biswas, parish priest of St Thomas’ Church on Middleton Row.

May Christmas awaken in everyone the responsibility to become torchbearers of peace, in families, communities, and the nation, he said.

In Calcutta, the church attracts not only parishioners but also visitors from various communities and faiths.

At St Paul’s Cathedral, during the lead-up to Christmas and beyond, children come with their parents to experience the joyful atmosphere of the celebrations.

On Christmas, services will be held at 7.15am, 8.30am and 11am at St Paul’s Cathedral. The Eucharist by candlelight will begin at 11pm on Wednesday.

At St Thomas’ Church, the celebration will begin with carol singing at 11.30pm, followed by the Christmas vigil service at midnight. The midnight mass at St Teresa’s Church will start at 11.45pm.

“We are celebrating the birthday of Christ, who is the messenger of peace, and my message will be that of peace to the congregation. In the troubled times all over the world, everyone is longing for peace,” said Father Basil Mandi, parish-priest, St Teresa’s Church.

“We have a two-storey church with a ground and first floor, which has sufficient space to accommodate a large gathering,” said Father Mandi.

At Bhowanipore Congregational Church, a smaller church with an attendance of 150, has made a manger with recycled materials.

“Christmas is about celebrating Christ, who is a symbol of love, acceptance and forgiveness. We need to accept each other and forgive one another, overlooking our shortcomings. This is what I have been talking about this Christmas in various gatherings,” said Reverend Shreeraj Mohanty, presbyter-in-charge, Bhownipore Congregational Church.

St Thomas’ Church on Middleton Row will close at noon on Thursday because “it is difficult to manage” the thousands who visit the church on Christmas evening.

“The church can hold 450 attendees, and it is challenging to manage a large gathering because of our restricted workforce. On Christmas evening, Park Street is bustling, and a considerable number of visitors used to come to the church. A lack of sufficient staff may lead to chaos,” remarked a church official.