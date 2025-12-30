Spike in pollution-linked respiratory illnesses, patient count rises across hospitals

Hospitals across the city are witnessing a rise in patients suffering from respiratory distress and dry cough, with doctors citing air pollution as the primary factor behind the illnesses.

Several patients are on ventilation or oxygen support in ICUs. With the onset of winter, most air quality monitoring stations in Calcutta and adjoining Howrah have recorded poor air quality in recent days.

“The patients being admitted or coming to the OPD are suffering from dry cough and lower respiratory tract infections. They do not have fever or runny nose, the usual symptoms of influenza or other viral infections. This is the season when viruses are generally dormant, so infections like influenza are uncommon,” said Chandramouli Bhattacharya, infectious diseases expert at Peerless Hospital.

Air pollution appears to be the main culprit, particularly affecting people with compromised immunity. “Last week, I had 16 patients admitted, out of whom 10 were suffering from respiratory ailments. Some required ventilation support,” Bhattacharya added.

At Belle Vue Clinic, 11 patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lower respiratory tract infections are currently admitted. “All are above 60. One is on ventilation support, and the others are on oxygen support,” said Pradip Tondon, CEO of Belle Vue.

Similarly, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital reported over 30 patients admitted

with respiratory distress, double the number compared to last month, according to R. Venkatesh, group COO of Narayana Health.

At Desun Hospital, of the 250 ICU beds, at least 83 are occupied by patients suffering from respiratory complications. “Many are senior citizens, and most came with breathing issues. Even in our OPD, nearly 70% of patients report an intermittent, irritating cough lasting almost three weeks. These problems appear largely due to pollution rather than viral infections,” said a hospital official.

Doctors also noted that even patients with mild cardiac conditions, who would usually be treated at home, are now being admitted due to pollution-triggered respiratory distress.

“The heart and lungs function in tandem. When temperatures drop sharply, blood pressure can rise. Many patients develop respiratory problems triggered by pollution, requiring hospitalisation,” said Amitabha Saha, director of critical care medicine and consultant of internal medicine at Desun.

Debraj Jash, head of pulmonology at Manipal Hospitals, said winter aggravates conditions such as asthma, COPD, bronchitis, and allergic rhinitis due to airway constriction, thicker mucus, and reduced lung defence mechanisms. “Higher pollution levels, fog, and prolonged exposure to indoor allergens further worsen respiratory symptoms,” he added.

Jash stressed the importance of early consultation and preventive care during winter to avoid complications and hospitalisation.