Social media guidelines issued for police to avoid 'indiscriminate' use of uniform

The city police issued social media guidelines for all serving personnel on Thursday, which restrict them from sharing classified, sensitive, operational, intelligence-related, or investigation-related information, including any details that might affect an ongoing investigation.

The police have been asked not to share their opinions on government policies, religious matters or political issues on social media in such a manner that may undermine people’s confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers have been warned against making adverse comments regarding the departments (of Kolkata Police), senior officers, colleagues, institutions, social customs or ongoing government programmes.

“Every Kolkata Police personnel shall recognise that their conduct on social

media, whether on or off duty, may be perceived as reflective of the police department and, by extension, the government,” the 15-point directive mentions.

A senior officer of the city police said the directives issued by commissioner Supratim Sarkar were meant to curb the “indiscriminate” use of social media by people in uniform, which could affect the image of a disciplined force as a whole or may prejudice an ongoing investigation.

“Someone who is part of a disciplined force always represents the force even when he or she is off duty. People associate an officer’s behaviour and public conduct as a reflection of the entire force. The message to the force is clear — they cannot let their personal preferences overcome themselves in the public domain if it violates the code of conduct or causes damage to the image of the force as a whole,” a senior officer in Calcutta said.

The guidelines categorically state that only authorised personnel are permitted to disseminate information and details about Kolkata Police, contingent upon verification and approval.

Kolkata Police shares information related to case studies, traffic updates and awareness messages on traffic and cyber frauds, through its official Facebook page and X account.

“The curb is on unauthorised sharing of information that should come only from the official channel and to regulate the use of the uniform, government vehicles, offices, residences, emblem, insignia, badges or other official paraphernalia that are sometimes used for personal projection or image-building,” said an officer.

The guidelines mention that the contents posted on social media are “permanent and retrievable” and personnel “shall act with due caution” before publishing any material.

“In case of unauthorised or adverse content appearing on an official or personal account, the matter shall immediately be brought to the notice of supervisory officers for appropriate action. Any deviation from issued guidelines may invite disciplinary

action under the applicable conduct rules and other applicable laws,” it has been

mentioned.