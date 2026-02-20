RG Kar rape and murder: Case back in court after slain doctor's kin files petition

The hearing for the petition filed by the parents of the slain 31-year-old postgraduate trainee of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was held at Sealdah court on Thursday.

The bereaved parents had requested the court to pass an order to take an assistant sub-inspector of the Kolkata Police in custody, along with a few doctors who were on duty with their daughter on the night of the crime in August 2024, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The status report submitted by the CBI does not match the report they submitted earlier,” said the lawyer representing the parents of the slain doctor.

“We have examined these people and did not find enough evidence to implicate them in this case. Then under which section do we book them?” the CBI lawyer said.

The central agency’s lawyer also objected to the prayer made by the parents and requested the court to dispose of the petition.

The Sealdah court heard both sides and reserved its orders till Thursday evening.

The parents had submitted the petition on Tuesday seeking the arrest of assistant sub-inspector Anup Dutta, whose name had emerged after the arrest of Sanjay Roy in 2024, the lone convict in the case.

Dutta, who is attached to the welfare wing of the Kolkata Police, was the first person Roy met after the crime and had sheltered him in his Salt Lake barracks. Roy was arrested from the same barracks.

The parents had also raised questions on the polygraph test reports of Sanjay Roy, which CBI had used to nail Roy as the lone accused in the case.

In August 2024, an on-duty young postgraduate trainee was found raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the emergency building of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The city police had taken up the investigation of the case and arrested civic volunteer Sanjay Roy. Later, CBI took over the probe and maintained that Roy alone committed the crime.