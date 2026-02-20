Examinees to get marks for out-of-syllabus HS mathematics questions: Council

The state higher secondary council said it will award full marks to the examinees who attempted the three “out of syllabus” questions in the mathematics paper of the ongoing higher secondary exams.

The council president said in a signed statement on Thursday: “It has come to the notice of the council that 03 questions (2B, 11B & 11C carrying 2,4 & 4 marks respectively, i.e. total 10 marks) of mathematics of semester-IV of HS examinations 2026, held on 19/02/2026, were out of syllabus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The council has consulted the respective subject experts regarding the matter and hereby confirms its authenticity. Accordingly, it has been concluded that the examinees who will attempt those question(s), will be awarded full marks for the same,” says the statement.

Chiranjib Bhattacharjee further wrote: “The council has always given topmost priority to the interest of the students. Even this time, we will keep close vigilance so that none of the examinees is deprived of their rights”.

The questions on differential equations were out of the syllabus.

A council official said that these questions were included in the textbooks printed following approval from the council. However, the syllabus of the fourth semester did not include the questions.

“The front-ranking schools, like those coming under the ambit of the Ramakrishna Mission, focus on the entire book regardless of what the syllabus says. So their students did not encounter any problem. Most other schools went by the syllabus. So their students struggled,” said a council official.

“Still, in the overall interest of the students, the council decided to be lenient,” he said.