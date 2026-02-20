St Xavier’s University's seventh convocation tomorrow at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre

More than a thousand graduates from St Xavier’s University in New Town will receive their degrees on Saturday.

The university will hold its 7th convocation at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town.

The university will honour Shashi Tharoor, a Xaverian and member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, with an Honoris Causa (DLit).

As many as 1,077 students graduated this year with graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees.

Reverend Father Arturo Sosa, the Superior General of the Jesuits, will grace the occasion. He is coming from Rome.

“We are looking forward to the St Xavier’s University Engineering School and St Xavier’s University Nursing School. This would be our contribution in future to our people,” said Father Felix Raj, the vice-chancellor of the university.