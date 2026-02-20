Resident's car mows down Alipore complex guard at main gate entrance, accused held

A security guard posted at the main gate of a housing complex in Alipore was fatally hit by a resident’s car entering the housing on Thursday morning.

The guard succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The man at the wheel has been arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Govinda Kayal, 51, one of the three guards at the main gate of Alipore Heights on Alipore Judges Court Road, was hit by a car entering the housing around 11.30am.

“The black MG Windsor that was moving at a high speed did not slow down at the gate and sped into the complex. It hit the guard at high speed. The guard fell and was critically injured. The person at the wheel said he accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes,” said an officer.

The accused, Maheswar Thakur, 61, was later arrested by officers of Alipore police station. Thakur, a resident of Watgunge, has been charged under section of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

He will be produced before the Alipore court on Friday.

The CCTV at the main gate was non-functional, but the police have collected footage from another camera.