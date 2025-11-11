SIR form delays ‘trap people inside homes’, worry prevails inside each resident

Many Calcuttans who have yet to receive the enumeration forms are anxious about when they will arrive and are calling up booth-level officers (BLOs) or asking local political workers to know more.

As many of their neighbours have already received the forms, those who have yet to receive them are increasingly anxious and worried that they might miss the bus.

The absence of any publicly available schedule saying when a BLO will visit is compounding the problem. Some have stopped leaving home, lest they miss the visiting BLO.

Metro spoke to several BLOs, all of whom said they were receiving numerous calls from voters about when they would deliver the forms to their homes. The voters found the phone numbers of the BLOs on the enumeration forms distributed among their neighbours.

“There are over 1,200 voters to whom I have to distribute the enumeration forms. I will need about three more days to complete the distribution. Every day, I receive calls from numerous voters who have yet to receive the forms. I ask them their address and try to estimate a date when I will be able to reach their homes,” said a BLO assigned in a part of the Ballygunge Assembly constituency.

A south Calcutta resident of Ward 84 has been waiting in vain for a BLO for a week. He had to reschedule a doctor’s appointment originally scheduled on Sunday. But the BLO did not turn up.

What compounded the man’s problem was a change in his part number. Last Thursday, he had called the BLO assigned to the original part number written on his voter card. The officer said she would visit on Friday, but did not. The man called her on Saturday, only to be told that his address was not on the list with the officer.