Seven-year-old crushed to death at house after wall collapse in Nadial

A seven-year-old child who was playing near his house was crushed to death on Sunday when a wall in the neighbourhood collapsed on him.

Police said Sheikh Arman, 7, a resident of Satghara Lane in Nadial in the Port area,

was playing along the road around noon when an iron gate attached to a concrete wall collapsed.

“The boy was critically injured when the wall fell on him. He was rushed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” said an officer of the Port division of Kolkata Police.

The police said the child was trapped under a chunk of the concrete wall. By the time the concrete chunk could be removed and the child could be rescued, he had passed away.

An unnatural death case has been started at Nadial police station.

The police said an investigation has been launched to determine if there was any negligence on anyone’s part.

Many said the concrete wall may have become weak because of heavy showers in the city on Saturday.

The police said the family of the deceased did not lodge any complaint till Sunday evening.