Secondary teachers’ test results likely to be published by SSC ‘next week’

The school service commission (SSC) is likely to publish the results of the selection test held to shortlist candidates for teacher posts at the secondary level (Classes IX and X) next week, an official said on Friday.

The results of the selection test to screen candidates for teacher jobs at the higher secondary level were published on November 7.

The publication of the results to shortlist teachers for 23,514 posts in Classes

IX and X is taking time as the volume of candidates is higher, a commission official

said.

Over 2.91 lakh candidates wrote the selection tests for the secondary level on September 7.

About 2.26 lakh candidates appeared for the selection test for the higher secondary level on September 14.

An SSC official said the document verification for candidates who will be called for interviews for the higher secondary level has also been deferred by a day.

The commission said in a notice on November 7 that the document verification was likely to commence on November 17.

“The process will commence on November 18,” said an SSC official.

An education department official said the commission was waiting for the outcome of a case that is being heard in Calcutta High Court before proceeding.

On November 7, Justice Amrita Sinha heard a petition on awarding 10 marks for teaching experience to in-service teachers who appeared in the selection tests. She said, in an interim order, that the fate of the selection process would be subject to the outcome of the case.

It will be heard again on November 28.

“The high court did not issue a stay. The court only fixed the next hearing for November 28. After watching the court proceedings, the commission proceeded with the schedule of document verification and publication of results (for the secondary level),” the official said.