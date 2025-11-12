SSC rectifies errors in final answer keys for teacher recruitment exams

The school service commission (SSC) has acknowledged errors in the final answer keys for two subjects, which were used to evaluate the scripts of the tests designed to shortlist higher secondary teachers.

In a notice late on Monday, the commission said: "This is to notify that there were a few clerical errors in Bengali (postgraduate level) and geography (postgraduate level) answer keys published by the commission on 07.10.25. These are now being corrected, and the results of these two subjects are accordingly re-published."

The commission has specified the correct answers for the respective questions in both subjects. An official stated that they corrected the answer keys as the anomalies came to their notice.

However, a section of teaching job aspirants has already approached Calcutta High Court alleging errors in the final answer keys.

The candidates said that in a competitive exam like the selection tests, even a minor error could prove costly.

After the selection tests on September 14 to shortlist candidates for 12,514 teaching posts at the Plus-II level of government-aided schools, the SSC had published the model answer keys on September 20.

The job aspirants were given a five-day window to review the model answers, challenge the ones they deemed incorrect, and submit their responses.

The commission then reviewed the challenges and had them examined by university-level professors appointed as experts.

The commission posted the final answer keys for 36 subjects on November 7, hours after the results of the Class XII selection tests were out.

"Unfortunately, errors have been found in the final answer keys for two subjects, which the commission has corrected. But this fiasco should have been avoided.... This has opened the room for more legal challenges," an education department official said on Tuesday.

A commission official said: "The clerical errors happened at the level of proofreading."

A case on allegedly erroneous answers has been filed, and Justice Amrita Sinha of Calcutta High Court is likely to hear the case on November 12.

On November 7, Justice Sinha issued an interim order stating that the fate of the tests conducted to appoint teachers in government-aided schools would depend on the outcome of the case challenging the SSC's recruitment rules, filed by some of the candidates.