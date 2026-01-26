MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 26 January 2026

Rider killed in New Town divider crash, two-wheeler lost control due to high speed: Police

Tridib Chowdhury, in his 30s, was travelling from the Biswabangla Gate towards the Akansha crossing when the scooter he was riding reportedly lost control and hit the median divider, according to police officers

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 26.01.26, 06:32 AM
representational image

representational image

A resident of Baguiati died in a road accident in New Town early on Sunday, police said.

Tridib Chowdhury, in his 30s, was travelling from the Biswabangla Gate towards the Akansha crossing when the scooter he was riding reportedly lost control and hit the median divider, according to police officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chowdhury, who officers said was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. The accident spot is between gates 2 and 3 of Eco Park.

“From the condition of the scooter and median divider, it was apparent that the two-wheeler was moving at a high speed and the rider lost control and hit the divider,” said an officer of New Town police station.

Chowdhury, who was flung off the two-wheeler, received critical head injuries that caused his death, the police said.

Footage from CCTV cameras is being analysed to find out the exact sequence of events that led to the crash.

“Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the scooter crashed into the median divider. However, we are also checking the CCTV cameras to eliminate the chance of the involvement of any other vehicle,” said a senior officer of Bidhannagar City Police.

Senior officers of the state police said the majority of road crashes reported in the city involve speeding vehicles that cannot negotiate the speed and hit median dividers, vehicles, or pedestrians.

RELATED TOPICS

Road Accident Two-wheeler New Town Helmetless Driving Baguiati
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Padma Awards 2026: Amritraj gets Padma Bhushan, Rohit and Harmanpreet receive Padma Shri

Other sportspersons awarded the Padma Shri include Paralympic gold medal-winning high jumper Praveen Kumar, Indian women’s hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, veteran coach Baldev Singh, and K Pajanivel
Shashi Panja.
Quote left Quote right

I have submitted all documents during the SIR process, yet my name is showing as unmapped

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT