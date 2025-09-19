Regent Park gangrape: Kolkata Police arrest prime accused from Deshapriya Park area

Kolkata Police has arrested Debanshu Biswas, the prime accused in the alleged gangrape of a young woman from the city’s Deshapriya Park area.

“Acting on a tip-off, we spotted Biswas near Deshapriya Park area and arrested him on Thursday night. He will be produced in court today,” an officer said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, another accused, Chandan Malik, was picked up from Bardhaman railway station after being found loitering suspiciously on the platform. Railway police initially questioned him before handing him over to Kolkata Police.

According to the complaint lodged at Haridevpur police station, the survivor, a college student and part-time employee, had met Malik a few months ago.

“The survivor claimed that Malik had introduced himself as an organiser of a prominent South Kolkata Durga Puja committee. Through Chandan, she later came in contact with Biswas. Over time, they stayed in regular communication,” the officer added.

On September 5, the woman’s birthday, the accused allegedly invited her to a party and later took her to a flat in Regent Park, where she was raped and assaulted. She fled from her tormentors the next morning and informed the police.

Investigators said the survivor has since recorded her statement before a magistrate. “Medico-legal tests are being conducted. Her statement has already been recorded in the presence of a magistrate. We expect the other accused in the case will be arrested soon,” a senior police officer said, shortly before Biswas’s arrest.

Police are probing whether more people were involved in the crime.

A few months ago, a law student was raped inside the college premises by three men including an ex-student.