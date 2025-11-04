Reaching the stars, helping the poor: Honoured for scaling peaks and touching lives

A college girl once borrowed money from her sister and decided to do a rock climbing course in Bankura’s Susunia, against her father’s approval. That was in 1970, when few women were as adventurous as Arati De. Now 74, De has completed 13 expeditions. “Curiosity” and the fascination of “reaching for the stars” have taken her deeper and higher into the mountains.

For Milan Nag, an expedition is not just about reaching the peak but also about conducting medical camps for people living in the remotest mountain villages, those who are poor and have little access to healthcare.

The two were among 13 mountaineers awarded the Asoke Kumar Sarkar Smarak Samman and Adhip Kumar Sarkar Smarak Samman at a programme organised by Parvat Abhiyatri Sangha at Moulali Yuva Kendra on Saturday.

Parvat Abhiyatri Sangha was founded by Asoke Kumar Sarkar, former chief editor of the ABP Group.

Adhip Kumar Sarkar later became president of Parvat Abhiyatri Sangha and lent moral and financial support to many expeditions.

The stage on Saturday also celebrated 65 years of the Nanda Ghunti (6,309m) expedition, which was funded by Anandabazar Patrika.

“The mountaineers had knocked on many doors but failed to get any funds for the Nanda Ghunti expedition in Garhwal. It was then that Asoke Kumar Sarkar said that Anandabazar Patrika would fund the expedition,” said Shyamal Sarkar, secretary, Parvat Abhiyatri Sangha.

The expedition was completed in September 1960.

“Asoke Kumar Sarkar not only funded the expedition, but the newspaper ensured that the success of the all-Bengali team reached every corner of Bengal and beyond,” said Shyamal Kumar Sarkar.

At the Nanda Ghunti Manch on Saturday, Parvat Abhiyatri Sangha handed over the Asoke Kumar Sarkar Smarak Samman to Milan Nag, Arati De, husband and wife Tapan and Usha Pandit, and Ratanlal Biswas. The lifetime achievement award was presented to Animesh Bose.

The Adhip Kumar Sarkar Smarak Samman was given to Ranajit Kumar Rith, Kankan Kumar Ray, and to the Kanchenjunga Parikrama team of 1992, which included Shyamal Sarkar, Ashes Chakraborty, Tapas Moulik, Amitabha Bhattacharya, and the late Nishikanta Sen (received by a family member).

The mementos were handed over by Animesh Bose and Champabati Sarkar, chief patron of Parvat Abhiyatri Sangha and wife of Adhip Kumar Sarkar. Siddhartha Ghosh, president of the Sangha, was also present.

Mountaineer Animesh Bose rued people’s pseudo-love for the mountains, which he said is destroying the Himalayas.

“It was once expected that people would go to the mountains and return changed by that experience. But now humanity is changing the face of the mountains by wanting luxurious homestays and city-like amenities up there — the brunt of which is being borne by the inhabitants of the hills,” he said.

It was love for the people that made Milan Nag go beyond his call of duty. “For every expedition we had a doctor with us, and so we conducted medical camps in the villages — whether in remote Nepal during the Mount Everest expedition or in Himachal and Ladakh. Most of the people had no access to medical assistance,” he said.

Arati De, a torchbearer for several expeditions, feels women need both the urge and mindset for adventure. In 2008, she led the expedition to Garhwal’s Jogin I and Jogin III. “I want more women to take up independent expeditions. They are more comfortable in joint expeditions with men, but not alone, and that should change,” she said.