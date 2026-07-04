Officer from Narendrapur police station shifted to Bengal CID amid RKM death probe

The inspector-in-charge of Narendrapur police station was transferred to the state CID on Friday.

Prasenjit Bishnu was posted to Narendrapur police station by the Election Commission when the model code of conduct was in place for the Bengal elections.

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The transfer comes at a time when Narendrapur police station is conducting a high-profile probe into allegations of negligence in the death of a Class XII student of the residential Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur.

Diptangshu Mahata died on Tuesday, hours after allegedly consuming hot tea. His father, Manaranjan, has demanded a police probe into the death. The school had allegedly not taken the boy to a hospital until the father arrived.

An FIR has been registered with sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and death due to negligence against unknown persons. A formal investigation has begun.

Senior officers of Bengal Police denied any link between the boy’s death and the officer’s transfer. They called it a “routine affair”.

“His transfer order is part of a government order in which 108 police officers have been transferred across Bengal,” an officer said.

He added that the officers in charge of many other police stations in Bengal had been transferred.

Sanjiv Chakraborty, formerly inspector-in-charge of Lake Town and later transferred to the CID by the EC, will take charge of Narendrapur police station.