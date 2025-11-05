Rally poser: Will the drive strip away rights? Uncertainty looms among citizens

As the Mamata Banerjee-led rally protesting the SIR walked through the heart of Calcutta, Metro spoke to many who watched or participated. Here’s what some of them had to say:

Indrani Ghosh

ADVERTISEMENT

Manages family business, from Hazra

Any elaborate exercise based on documentation is risky in a country like India, especially for those living on the margins. Ultimately, people with resources can get things done — they can hire help, arrange papers, or make connections. But those without resources have to run from pillar to post just to prove they exist. People should be given enough time to arrange their documents. Barely six months before the election is a very short time. It’s the ordinary people who face chaos every time.

Santi Roy

Homemaker from New Barrackpore, North 24-Parganas; from the Matua community

Our forefathers came from Bangladesh under adverse conditions. Many of them don’t have birth certificates or other papers. News reports say the names of many Matua voters in the existing rolls cannot be linked to the 2002 rolls. Many of our brothers and sisters do not have the 11 documents mentioned by the poll panel, which are required to retain their names in the voter list.

Sheikh Samal Ali

Driver, from Bishnupur, Bankura

The SIR process is supposed to ensure that every eligible voter’s name is included and ineligible ones are removed. But here, it seems to be creating a divide between Hindus and Muslims. Many in my community have all the papers, but they are afraid. They have no reason to be. But they are wary of a (central) government that treats us as second-class citizens. There’s a sense of fear and uncertainty — people don’t know what documents will be accepted, or whether their voice in democracy will be taken away in the name of verification.

Raju Ghosh

security guard, from Chandernagore

The SIR should be implemented as soon as possible. There are many infiltrators crossing the border, and this is a necessary step to identify genuine citizens. If your or your parents’ name was already on the 2002 voter list, or if you have the documents mentioned, what is there to fear? Many districts in Bengal have seen large refugee settlements — while their struggles are real, we also need to ensure the border is protected. The process, if done properly, will bring clarity and safety.