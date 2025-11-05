Beyond the rolls: What’s on voters’ minds, women safety to employment it all matters

The special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bengal may dominate headlines and political discourse, but it is not the only concern on voters’ minds.

Women’s safety, scarce jobs, and dwindling incomes emerged as pressing issues among those who walked in Tuesday’s rally and those who watched it from the sidelines. At the ballot box, these struggles may be just as decisive in shaping their votes.

Cost of living

Hafijul Islam, a garment trader from Diamond Harbour who joined the rally, said he was not worried about the SIR as his family’s documents were in order. “What worries me more is the hit that my business has taken. Cash flow has been disrupted because of delays in input tax credit to bigger wholesalers,” he said.

A man selling candies at the rally said that rising prices — “of everything from medicines to education” — had crippled people like him. “My income has not risen, but expenses have grown manifold. For me, saving even a little each month is more important than the electoral rolls,” said the man who travelled from North 24-Parganas.

Women’s safety

Susmita Mondal, 26, a homemaker from Amta, Howrah, said that ensuring women’s safety should be a top priority while casting a vote. “There should be a helpline that works efficiently. Any distress call should mean help arrives in minutes,” she said.

Mamata Biswas, who watched the rally from the sidelines in Girish Park, said women were far from safe in Bengal and the rest of India. “Every other day, we hear about a ghastly crime against a woman or a girl. Then follows a series of blame games. Punishment alone will not help. We need a government that addresses the root causes,” she said.

Jobs

The lack of employment, particularly for the young and educated, continues to worry voters. A 23-year-old former student of a south Calcutta college, who is part of the Trinamool students’ wing, said: “I support Mamata Banerjee. But Bengal needs more jobs. She has to do something about it.”

The student gives private tuitions and is preparing for government recruitment exams.

Aditya Shaw, 33, who works for a chartered accountant in central Calcutta, pointed to the broader economic issue: “The main cause of the lack of jobs in Bengal is the lack of industry. The government should provide incentives to bring big industries to the state.”