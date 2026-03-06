Iran shifts strategy: Fewer missiles, more drone attacks across region

US CENTCOM says rumours of fighter jet downed over Basra are ‘not true’
Trump urges Iranian Kurds to attack Iran as war widens
U.S. President Donald Trump encouraged Iranian Kurdish forces in Iraq to launch attacks against Iran as the Middle East conflict widened, with Azerbaijan warning it would retaliate for being targeted by Iranian missiles.
Israel on Friday said it had started a "broad-scale" wave of attacks against infrastructure targets in Tehran, as Gulf cities came under renewed bombardment by Iran.
The seven-day war has now seen Iran target Israel, the Gulf states, Cyprus, Turkey and Azerbaijan, and spread to the Indian Ocean off Sri Lanka where a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian naval ship.
On the possibility of the Iranian Kurdish forces entering Iran, Trump told Reuters on Thursday: "I think it's wonderful that they want to do that, I'd be all for it."
Two Iranian drone attacks targeted an Iranian opposition camp in Iraqi Kurdistan on Thursday, security sources said.
Iranian Kurdish militias have consulted with the United States in recent days about whether, and how, to attack Iran's security forces in the western part of the country, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.
The Iranian Kurdish coalition of groups based on the Iran-Iraq border in the semi-autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan has been training to mount such an attack in hopes of weakening the country's military, as the United States and Israel pound Iranian targets with bombs and missiles. Trump, speaking with Reuters in a telephone interview, also said the United States must have a role in deciding who will be the next leader of Iran after airstrikes killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last week.
"We're going to have to choose that person along with Iran. We're going to have to choose that person," he said.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday that the U.S. was not expanding its military objectives in Iran, despite what Trump said about choosing the country's next leader.
"There's no expansion in our objectives. We know exactly what we're trying to achieve," he said. The attack on Iran is a major political gamble for the Republican president, with opinion polls showing little support and Americans concerned about the rise in gasoline prices caused by disruption to energy supplies. Trump dismissed that concern. Shares on Wall Street fell on Thursday, weighed by surging oil prices, as the economic impact of the campaign intensified, with countries around the world cut off from a fifth of global supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas and air transport still facing chaos and global logistics increasingly snarled.
Watch: Iranian drone carrier hit by US forces, vessel catches fire
U.S. forces aren't holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy. Today, an Iranian drone carrier, roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier, was struck and is now on fire.
Japan says second Japanese person is detained in Iran
A second Japanese national has been detained in Iran, Japan's Foreign Ministry said Friday and requested the early release of both people.
The ministry confirmed the second person had been detained before the Feb. 28 military strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel.
The ministry said the detainee is safe and in good health but gave no other details such as the timing of the detention or whether it is related to the detention of a Japanese journalist reported last month.
Japanese officials had confirmed the first person's detention though they refused to give the detainee's identity.
The Committee to Protect Journalists has named the first detainee as Shinnosuke Kawashima, the Tehran bureau chief of Japanese public broadcaster NHK. Its report quoted an unidentified source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to fear of retribution.
CPJ said Kawashima was arrested Jan. 20 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and was transferred Feb. 23 to Evin Prison.
The organisation demanded the immediate release of Kawashima and other journalists detained for their work.
Iran shifts strategy: Fewer missiles, more drone attacks across region
Iran’s missile capabilities have been significantly degraded by U.S. and Israeli strikes, sharply reducing the number of ballistic missiles and drones it can launch at Israel and other regional targets, The Wall Street Journal reports. Pentagon data show missile launches down 90 per cent and drone attacks down 83 per cent since the first day of the conflict. Despite these setbacks, Iran is widening the war through low-cost drone attacks across at least 11 countries, including Turkey, Cyprus, and Azerbaijan, aiming to disrupt global trade and pressure Washington.
Experts note Iran is shifting from high-volume missile barrages to persistent, low-cost drone strikes, particularly targeting Gulf states, the Strait of Hormuz, and key energy infrastructure, creating economic disruption and market volatility. While its advanced missile arsenal is declining, Iran retains enough drones and short-range missiles to sustain regional threats and impose significant costs on U.S. allies and the global economy.