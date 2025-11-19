Private school teachers’ marks plea, petition seeks 10 points for prior experience

A petition was moved before Justice Amrita Sinha of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday by a group of private school teachers seeking 10 marks for “teaching experience” in the ongoing recruitment for Class XI-XII teachers in government-aided schools.

The petition argues that candidates who taught in private schools approved by the state should also receive the marks allotted for teaching experience by the school service commission (SSC).

Advocate Firdaus Shamim, appearing for the teachers, said, “These schools are also approved by the state. So these candidates, who appeared for the selection test on September 14, should also be given 10 marks for teaching experience by the SSC.”

The teachers had appeared for the SSC-conducted test on September 14, which was part of the process to shortlist candidates for appointments at the higher secondary level in government-aided schools. Justice Sinha has scheduled the hearing for November 28.

SSC counsel Advocate Kalyan Bandyopadhyay questioned the rationale behind the petition. He pointed out that the recruitment rules, issued by the commission on May 30, clearly state that only in-service teachers working in government-aided or government-sponsored schools are eligible for the 10 marks for teaching experience. “Even teachers in central government-approved schools can claim the benefit. However, private school teachers are not eligible,” he said.

An education department official said that while private schools require a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the state government to operate, this does not make them part of the state education system.

The SSC on Saturday published a preliminary list of candidates called for interviews based on their combined scores in the State Level Selection Test (60 marks), academic qualifications (10 marks), and teaching experience (10 marks).

The issue of awarding 10 marks for prior teaching experience is also scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court on November 25, which will decide on the legality of the SSC’s provision for extra marks.

Justice Sinha of the high court said: “Let the apex court take its decision on the matter. The case in the high court will be heard on November 28.”