Elon Musk reacts as PM Modi hails Bengaluru-based space start-up GalaxEye for satellite launch

Tech billionaire Elon Musk congratulated India on the successful launch of Bengaluru-based space start-up GalaxEye’s Mission Drishti satellite, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post that described the mission as a significant step in the country’s space journey.

"Congratulations," Musk said on X on Tuesday in response to Modi’s message celebrating the launch.

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The Prime Minister had earlier highlighted the mission’s importance for India’s growing innovation ecosystem and its youth-driven technological ambitions.

"Mission Drishti by GalaxEye marks a major achievement in our space journey. The successful launch of the world’s first OptoSAR satellite and the largest privately-built satellite in India is a testament to our youth’s passion for innovation and nation-building," the Prime Minister said.

The satellite was launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from California on Sunday, marking a key moment for India’s private space sector.

Mission Drishti is described as the world’s first OptoSAR satellite, combining electro-optical (EO) and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) systems into a single platform. While EO sensors capture high-resolution images in daylight and clear conditions, SAR technology enables imaging in all weather and lighting conditions using radar signals.

According to GalaxEye, integrating both systems is expected to overcome long-standing limitations in Earth observation, enabling more reliable and consistent data collection across diverse environments.

The mission is expected to support applications across defence, agriculture, disaster response, maritime monitoring and infrastructure planning, while complementing India’s broader Earth observation capabilities, including ISRO’s satellite network.

GalaxEye plans to expand the system into a 10-satellite constellation by 2030, aiming to build a stronger and more self-reliant Earth observation infrastructure for India.