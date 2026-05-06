EC issues notification for new Bengal Assembly as BJP win paves way for government formation

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued the formal notification for the constitution of a new West Bengal Assembly, marking the completion of the electoral process and clearing the path for government formation after the BJP’s sweeping victory in the state.

The notification has been sent to the Governor of West Bengal, officially signalling the end of the election cycle and initiating the next constitutional steps, including the swearing-in of elected representatives.

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A senior EC official said the issuance of the notification is a key procedural milestone following the declaration of results.

"With this, the process of constituting the new assembly in West Bengal is complete from the commission's end. It enables the next steps in government formation as per laid-down procedures," the official said.

He added that the poll panel adhered strictly to established norms throughout the exercise.

"The entire exercise, from polling to counting, was carried out in a free, fair and transparent manner, in line with the statutory framework," he said.

The official noted that the notification paves the way for the formation of a new government in the state.

The BJP secured a landslide victory, winning 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly and bringing an end to the Trinamool Congress’s uninterrupted 15-year rule in West Bengal.