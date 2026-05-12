Police stations across Bengal asked to step up crackdown on illegal cattle trade

Police stations across the state have been directed to ensure there is no illegal transportation of cattle and to crack down on illegal cattle sheds within their jurisdictions.

“Police stations have been asked to ensure that there is no illegal transportation of cattle in the state. Proper checking is to be done, and legal action is to be initiated if anything illegal is found. Only legal and licensed cattle haats or markets will be allowed. All illegal cattle sheds and markets are to be closed,” a senior officer said, quoting a directive from the police directorate on Sunday.

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Cattle sheds are not permitted within the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Thousands of cattle sheds — both legal and illegal — have been operating across the state for years.

The police said the instructions mean that all commercial vehicles carrying cattle will be subject to checks, along with verification of licences of those transporting and sending the animals.

Cattle transport and cattle sheds are regulated under the West Bengal Cattle Licensing Act. “There are specific guidelines issued and maintained by the state animal husbandry department. In case of any specific complaint by the cattle licensing officer, we assist them to stop any illegal activity,” a Kolkata Police officer said.

Later on Monday evening, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, during his first meeting with the police brass at Nabanna Sabhaghar, stressed the need to regulate the transport and slaughter of cattle below the age of 14 years.

“The transportation of cattle above 14 years of age will be regulated through veterinary officers. Illegal slaughterhouses will not be allowed to operate,” an officer said, quoting discussions from the meeting.

The police were also instructed to strictly follow the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, which regulates and restricts the slaughter of certain animals, primarily cattle, in the state, sources said.

The chief minister also emphasised the need to curb cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border. “Instructions have been issued to immediately ensure that cattle smuggling is stopped at the Indo-Bangladesh border, and strict action is taken against violators,” an officer said.