Police probe ED raids on I-PAC; CCTV footage and witness, staff statements collected

Police have begun collecting information related to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raids at the Sector V office of I-PAC and the Loudon Street apartment of its chief, Pratik Jain, as part of a preliminary inquiry.

Senior officers from Shakespeare Sarani police station retrieved CCTV footage from the digital video recorder (DVR) at Jain’s residence. Efforts are ongoing to verify details of CRPF’s 167 battalion personnel who were on duty alongside the ED team. Sources in the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said information about the ED officers who visited I-PAC’s office on Thursday is also being collected.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior officer explained that a preliminary inquiry involves gathering basic information about an event, which can later inform an investigation if a specific FIR is filed.

In Bidhannagar, police officers have identified the security guards on duty at the Sector V building and will question them about interactions with the ED team before the raid on the 11th-floor office.

“All relevant details of Thursday’s ED raids — including team sizes at both locations, whether local police were informed, and what transpired during the raids — are being collected,” said a senior Kolkata Police officer. “Gathering information is a basic exercise for any investigating agency,” he added.

On Saturday, the police spoke to Jain’s domestic help, who received the ED team at his door. Sources said Jain and his wife were in the bedroom, while his mother was in another room. Statements from security personnel on the morning shift have been collated, police source said.

The ED team entered I-PAC’s office around 7.30am, and the team at Jain’s apartment arrived about 10 minutes later. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee reached Jain’s apartment around 11.30am, leaving minutes later carrying a green file. She then visited the I-PAC office, remaining there until 4.22pm.

The ED has accused her of seizing “key evidence” and obstructing the investigation. In an official release on Thursday, the agency had said: “Proceedings were being conducted in a peaceful and professional manner, till the arrival of West Bengal Chief Minister, Ms. Mamata Banerjee along with a large number of police officials. Ms. Banerjee entered the residential premises of Prateek Jain, and took away key evidence including physical documents and electronic devices. The CM’s convoy then proceeded to I-PAC’s office premises, from where Ms. Banerjee, her aides, and the state police personnel forcibly removed physical documents and electronic evidence.”

Sources in the ED said the team, led by assistant director Prashant Chandila, presented search warrants and identity cards to police officers. “The local police were informed through an email. All formalities were duly complied with, and the raids were based on specific evidence,” a senior ED official said.

However, a section of Kolkata Police officers claimed that Shakespeare Sarani police station, which covers Loudon Street, had no information about the raid for several hours. Around 9am, a sergeant arrived at Jain’s building seeking details and was allegedly denied entry and pushed away by CRPF personnel. Even a deputy commissioner of police was allegedly stonewalled.

Mamata has alleged that the raids targeted Trinamool Congress documents related to poll strategy ahead of the Assembly elections. “Amit Shah, if you want to win elections in Bengal, come fight in the election. Why raid our party’s IT office and seize our documents?” she asked.