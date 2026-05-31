'Eid complaint' against Mamata, TMC MLA Javed Ahmed Khan lodged by leader of BJP minority cell

A leader of the BJP’s minority cell on Friday lodged a police complaint against former chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress MLA Javed Ahmed Khan, alleging communal intimdiation, violations of Islamic and Quranic principles, and other offences.

In her complaint at the Pragati Maidan police station, Nazia Elahi Khan alleged that Mamata and Javed Khan “misused Red Road for Eid ki namaz” between 2012 and 2025.

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“Mamata Banerjee, the then chief minister of Bengal, and Javed Khan, as the president of the Muslim Khilafat Committee, chose a sacred occasion like Eid’s namaz for political mileage,” the BJP leader told Metro.

“Such a practice is not just against Islam but also against the Constitution,” she said.

“Under Javed Ahmed Khan’s leadership, a stage was set up, and Banerjee would be invited to attend the gathering on Red Road. When did politics become a part of prayers?” the BJP leader said.

According to the complainant, she had been “fighting against Mamata Banerjee’s provocative speeches... from the Red Road Eid congregation since 2019.

“If Javed Khan wanted the former chief minister to make political statements, he could have built a separate stage, different from the one set up during the Eid prayers,” she added.

The complaint states that “because of Mamata Banerjee’s hate speech and Javed Ahmed Khan’s incitement... the name of all Muslims all over West Bengal has been tarnished, Islam has been defamed by them and I am deeply hurt because I am a practising Muslim myself.”

Neither Mamata nor Javed Khan could be reached for comment.

The police said they would go through the complaint and decide on the next course of action.

“If needed, we will speak to the complainant once more and record her statements about her contention,” a senior police officer said.

Since the BJP assumed power in Bengal, multiple police complaints alleging a range of offences have been lodged against the former chief minister, party sources said.