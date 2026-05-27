Dog shelter plan triggers row at Jadavpur University, panel members oppose decision

A member of Jadavpur University's animal welfare committee has resigned, protesting the council's decision to confine dogs living on the campus "in the name of creating fenced shelter zones".

Samarpita Mitra, a teacher in the history department who resigned from the committee, said that if the dogs were not allowed to roam freely, they would be bound to become more agitated and violent.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Confinement also increases the risk of infection in the dogs," she said.

Abhijit Gupta, a professor in the English department and a member of the committee, also criticised the recommendations.

"The committee is trying to confine the dogs. This is not what we wanted. We wanted adequate dog-feeding zones on the campus and for the dogs to be allowed to roam freely, as they normally would. But that has not happened," said Gupta, a former head of the department.

Gupta is also likely to resign from the welfare committee.

At a meeting on Monday, the committee decided to renovate an existing dog shelter and create two more on the campus where the animals could be fed.

The panel also recommended that campus dogs be fitted with collars so they could be distinguished from dogs entering from outside the university.

Mitra said: "I was against the shelter because animals are born free. Why are we forgetting that? This is a philosophical issue. I am against the confinement of dogs."

"I have written this in my resignation letter to the VC."

Also Read Jadavpur University panel to review dog restrictions, meeting to discuss feeding zones

The history teacher said all that she wanted was to create multiple feeding zones on the campus, taking steps to vaccinate and neuter the dogs with the help of NGOs and repair the boundary walls and secure the campus gates so that dogs coming from outside the campus could not enter.

The designated dog-feeding zones must be away from the residential areas, canteens and gates.

"If these three steps can be prioritised, then the problem will be over soon. There is no need for any shelter and confinement," she said.

"Confinement will make the dog more agitated. The risk of infection will increase," she added.

Jadavpur University, on May 18, had barred feeding dogs and cats anywhere on the campus except designated spaces following “multiple dog-bite” incidents.

Dogs coming from outside the campus were responsible for the bites, the committee said.

The university met on May 25 after a section of the teachers and students protested the curbs, which they feared would starve dogs to death.

But the committee's recommendation to create fenced shelter zones has triggered a fresh controversy.

Diganta Saha, a professor of the computer science and engineering department who is the chairman of the committee, said he has heard that a committee member has resigned.

"We have sent the recommendations of the committee to the VC. We are awaiting a response from the administration," said Saha.