Only multiplex in Action Area III shuts down

Action Area III has lost its only multiplex.

PVR Inox Downtown Mall was found with its ticket counters closed towards the end of the last week of February. And on Sunday, the last pieces of furniture were carried away, leaving the three screening halls gaping minus a screen and the rows of chairs.

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The multiplex, which was housed in Downtown Mall next to Uniworld City, reportedly had its last screening on February 26.

“Mardaani 3 was the last big release we had here,” said a former staffer.

The movie theatre, which local residents recall had opened in 2019, had three halls, one with a sitting capacity of 246 and two with capacities of 210.

Some of the seats, with their PVR-embroidered cushion covers, lay outside, next to the black coffee and popcorn holder handrests bunched separately.

Several visitors walked up to people dealing with the clean-up to ask when the multiplex would reopen, only to be responded to in the negative. “Over the past five years, we have seen Dhurandhar, Avengers and Super 30 at that multiplex. Perhaps the increasing popularity of OTT content has made spectators turn away from film screenings and the venue unviable,” reflected Ranjita Kothari, a resident of Elita Garden Vista.

Several other local residents The Telegraph Salt Lake spoke to said that the mall had never fully taken off. The PVR Inox authorities refused to comment.