One dead in major fire at Howrah bike garage, illegal fuel storage suspected

A man died after a major fire broke out at a bike garage in Maurigram, Andul, in Howrah on Tuesday, triggering panic in the locality. The blaze, which residents described as sudden and intense, spread rapidly before fire tenders could reach the spot.

According to locals, flames were first seen rising from the garage in the afternoon. Thick smoke soon engulfed the area, forcing residents to run out of their homes. Firefighters arrived and worked for hours to bring the situation under control.

Preliminary complaints from residents suggest that the garage may have been used to store an illegal stock of oil. They alleged that large quantities of fuel were stored on the premises, which exacerbated the fire. Officials are yet to confirm the claim, but fire department sources said the intensity of the blaze indicated the presence of flammable materials.

One person, who was inside the garage when the fire erupted, suffered severe burns. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have cordoned off the area and started an investigation into the cause of the fire. The garage owner is expected to be questioned. Residents have demanded a thorough probe, saying the alleged illegal fuel trade has been going on for some time.

The situation has left the neighbourhood tense as many fear similar incidents if illegal storage continues.