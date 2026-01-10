Kolkata Police seek CCTV evidence to identify ED officials in alleged I-PAC document theft case

Police on Saturday started the process of identifying ED officials allegedly involved in the 'theft of documents' from the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain and the consultancy firm’s Salt Lake office, a senior officer said.

Police are also trying to ascertain the Enforcement Department (ED) personnel who were present at both locations during the operations, the officer added.

On Saturday morning, officers from Shakespeare Sarani police station visited Jain's residence and collected CCTV camera footage and DVR recordings, he said.

"Statements of household staff and security personnel were also recorded. Once identification is complete, notices will be issued to the accused," he added.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Friday lodged two police complaints against the ED in connection with the agency's raids at the office of I-PAC and Jain's residence.

Based on the complaints, Kolkata and Bidhannagar Police filed FIRs and initiated investigations.

Banerjee lodged her complaints against unknown ED officials and CRPF personnel at the Shakespeare Sarani police station, and against unknown ED sleuths at the Electronic Complex PS under Bidhannagar Police, in connection with the agency's raids at Jain's Loudon Street residence and his Salt Lake office, respectively, on Thursday.

Cases at the Shakespeare Sarani police station were lodged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to criminal intimidation, theft and criminal trespass, as well as under Section 66 of the IT Act, which deals with computer-related offences, criminalising dishonest or fraudulent acts like unauthorised access or data damage, the officer said.

Besides, police also lodged a suo motu case at the same police station against the agency on Thursday evening.

Talking more about the case, the officer said the central agency personnel had conducted a search at Jain's Loudon Street apartment around 6:15 am on Thursday, but Kolkata Police was informed five hours later via email.

"Upon receiving news of the search, police officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), went to Jain's residence to speak with ED officials. They were obstructed by ED and CRPF personnel present there, at times raised batons towards officers," the officer alleged.

The investigation was initiated after the TMC chairperson's allegations regarding the theft of Trinamool Congress election-related documents.

"The ED officials did not show identity cards or inform local authorities of the search. When police requested details, including the court-issued search warrant, they were allegedly pushed and blocked from entering," the officer said.

Investigators also spoke to the manager of the building housing Jain's flat and asked for the CCTV camera footage during the raid by the central agency officers.

"The footage will be sent for forensic tests. It will act as evidence and help us check the activities of the central agency officers," he said, adding that Jain's household staff were also questioned in detail about Thursday's incident.

Meanwhile, another team of police officers from the Electronic Complex Police Station visited the office of the I-PAC and collected evidence from there.

They also spoke to the security guards and other witnesses who were present during the raid of the central probe agency officials, he added.

