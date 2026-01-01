MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 01 January 2026

No sea of heads? Park Street cops stunned as New Year’s Eve sees unusually thin crowd

It was difficult to tell whether it was the chill— the mercury read 15° Celsius — or the crowd-aversion that kept people away from the stretch

Monalisa Chaudhuri, Samarpita Banerjee Published 01.01.26, 06:41 AM
Pedestrians, vehicles and police officers on Park Street around 8pm on Wednesday.

Pedestrians, vehicles and police officers on Park Street around 8pm on Wednesday. Picture by Sanat Kr Sinha

Park Street was surprisingly visible around 8pm on New Year’s Eve, a contrast to the usual sea of heads at this hour.

It was difficult to tell whether it was the chill— the mercury read 15° Celsius — or the crowd-aversion that kept people away from the stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several police officers said around 9pm that they were “surprised” to see such a quiet Park Street on New Year’s Eve. On Christmas evening, the road had turned into a “walking street” around 5.40pm with the roads and pavements flooded with pedestrians.

On Wednesday, however, vehicles plied as they would on a regular Wednesday.

“There is no crowd on the road at all. Usually by this time, the road is too crowded even to walk,” said an officer deployed on Park Street around 8.30pm.

Compared to other New Year’s Eves, queues outside restaurants and pubs also appeared smaller, though the real picture would emerge only the following morning.

“We had dinner at Peter Cat. It was crowded but not like I had feared,” said a resident of Ultadanga who was there with his wife.

Many visitors said the chill did not deter them from soaking in the festive atmosphere. “Even at 11°, we didn’t want to miss Park Street. The cold only adds to the charm, and ending the evening with dinner at Trincas made it special,” said Sagnik Ghosh, 60, with his wife Alphana, 58.

Dipak Pawar, an armyman who lives in Fort William, found the weather “just fit” to take a stroll with his eight-month-old daughter.

“This is my daughter’s first visit to Park Street, and the weather is just fine. I am glad the crowd is thinner; otherwise, it would have been difficult to manage her,” he said.

Ankita Das, a school teacher from Rashbehari Avenue, also appreciated the quieter streets. “At least we did not have to stand in the queue just to enter Park Street,” she said.

Till about 8.30pm, the number of uniformed and plainclothes policemen appeared higher than the pedestrians they were monitoring.

More than 5,000 officers had been deployed, with watchtowers and drones engaged to keep track of crowd movement.

RELATED TOPICS

New Year Park Street
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India's drug watchdog in hibernation: Larger malaise in 74-day rabies jab lapse

Doctors and industry executives say this lack of disclosure by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) reflects a broader pattern of regulatory opacity that extends beyond the alleged counterfeited vaccine to cough syrups and drug-makers that failed quality checks
Congress workers led by state chief Subhankar Sarkar stage a protest against Amit Shah in Calcutta on Wednesday for the recurrent attacks on migrant workers from Bengal in BJP-ruled states. The protest was staged at College Street-Mahatma Gandhi Road crossing, through which Shah was travelling. Sarkar termed Shah as anti-Bengal and burnt his effigy
Quote left Quote right

Only BJP and the Union government can save Calcutta from the threat of infiltration

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT