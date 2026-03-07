Jadavpur University plans own BTech counselling post-JEE results to beat delays

Jadavpur University wants to conduct its own counselling for BTech admissions immediately after the publication of the state JEE results, outside the centralised process run by the state JEE board.

The move is aimed at attracting bright students who are often unwilling to wait for the centralised counselling and instead take admission elsewhere.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the engineering and technology faculty council last month.

At present, the JEE board, which conducts the BTech entrance test, organises a centralised online counselling after the publication of results for admissions to all state-aided universities such as JU

and Calcutta University,

as well as government

and private engineering colleges.

After multiple rounds of centralised counselling, institutions are allowed to conduct their own decentralised counselling to fill seats that remain vacant.

JU’s dean of engineering and technology, Parthapratim Biswas, said the university wants to hold its online counselling immediately after the publication of the JEE results. “The JEE board usually starts the centralised counselling late. Many bright students do not get admitted owing to the delay. Classes cannot start on time because of the delayed admission process,” he said.

Biswas said the decision will be placed before the executive council, JU’s highest decision-making body, for approval. If the council approves the proposal, JU will seek permission from the state education department.

The delay in the centralised counselling has affected the academic calendar in recent years.

Last year, the state JEE results were published in August, although the entrance exam had been held on April 27. The centralised counselling began in September.

At JU, only the induction programme for BTech

students could be held

before the Puja break.

“We cannot decide when the state JEE results are going to be published. But given a chance, JU can decide when it will hold its counselling. An early counselling means an early start to classes. This will help us attract bright and sincere students,” Biswas said.

Over the past few years, JU has also struggled to

fill all its seats through the centralised counselling, even in some of the more coveted streams.

After the centralised process ends, JU conducts its own independent counselling to fill the remaining seats. But the students admitted in these later rounds are often lower in the merit order, which dilutes JU’s standard, a university

official said.

Metro reported on September 17, 2025, that more than 150 of the university’s 1,308 BTech seats remained vacant after the centralised counselling.

JU later held its independent counselling in October to fill the remaining seats.

Vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said the university’s executive council will discuss the proposal for independent counselling. “Last year, the classes practically started in November. The decision of the faculty council will be discussed at the executive council,” he said.

A teacher said that while holding independent counselling earlier may help

start classes on time, it may not necessarily stop students

from leaving for other institutions.

According to the teacher, many students who rank high in the state JEE still prefer to join the IITs and NITs even if they get the chance to study computer science and engineering at JU, where the fee for the four-year course is around ₹8,000 — far lower than in most engineering institutions.

“This is because even the NITs now offer much better infrastructure than JU,” the teacher said.