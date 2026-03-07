WBJEE 2026 pushed to May due to Bengal Assembly elections

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) board will conduct the entrance test on May 24 for admission to BTech, pharmacy and architecture programmes across the state.

The board, which usually holds the entrance test in April, decided on the dates at a meeting held on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The WBJEEB will hold the WBJEE-2026 for admission to engineering, pharmacy and architecture courses of different universities and colleges in West Bengal on May 24. Aspiring candidates are requested to go through the board’s website at (www.wbjeeb.nic.in/ www.wbjeeb.in) from time to time for detailed information,” said a release signed by JEE board registrar Dibyendu Kar.

“This year, the tests will be held after the Assembly elections are over. The dates have been decided after discussions with the state administration,” said Gautam Paul, the new chairman of the JEE board.

The board said all dates were tentative and “can be changed in extraordinary

circumstances”.

The publication of results will be notified later, said a JEE board official.

“The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the schedule for the polls. As the tenure of the present Assembly is up to May 7, it is expected that the elections will be wrapped up before that,” said a JEE board official.

“Considering all these, the examinations have been scheduled on May 24,” the official said.

The board usually asks BTech programme aspirants to submit online applications between January and early February following the publication of an advertisement in December.

This year, the schedule was altered because of the polls.