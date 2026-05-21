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regular-article-logo Thursday, 21 May 2026

NIA arrests Kolkata resident for ‘spying for Pakistan’ under UAPA

Investigators claimed Zafar had frequently travelled between India and Pakistan since 2005 and was allegedly recruited by Pakistani intelligence operatives during one such visit

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 21.05.26, 07:25 AM
Representational image

Representational image Sourced by the Telegraph

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a city
resident for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence officers and passing on confidential security-related information as part of an alleged anti-India terror conspiracy.

The accused, Zafar Riaz alias Rizvi, was arrested under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Official Secrets Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

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The agency did not clarify where Riaz was arrested.

The NIA said a lookout circular had been issued against him, and proceedings were underway to declare him a proclaimed offender before his arrest.

Investigators claimed Zafar had frequently travelled between India and Pakistan since 2005 and was allegedly recruited by Pakistani intelligence operatives during one such visit.

The agency alleged he was promised financial benefits and Pakistani citizenship in return for espionage activities in India.

According to the NIA, the accused is married to a Pakistani national and his children are Pakistani citizens.

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Pakistan National Investigation Agency (NIA)
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