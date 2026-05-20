‘Melodi’ fever hits Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto as Melody toffees sell out

After dominating social media and even influencing stock market conversations, ‘Melodi’ has now swept through quick-commerce platforms, with Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto running out of the iconic candy across several parts of the country.

The unexpected spike in demand came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet of the iconic candy to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Italy. A 12-second clip posted on X has triggered a nationwide scramble for a toffee that costs just Re 1.

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The viral video had earlier sparked confusion in the stock market as investors mistakenly bought shares of Parle Industries, assuming a connection with FMCG giant Parle Products, which makes Melody. Parle Industries — a company involved in infrastructure development, real estate, waste management and recycling — saw its stock jump nearly 5% despite having declined roughly 35% over the last three months.

The term “Melodi” — a blend of “Meloni” and “Modi” — first gained traction on social media, where users playfully referred to the rapport between the two leaders during international summits and public appearances.

Amid the renewed buzz around the candy, Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday highlighted the growing global appetite for Indian toffees and confectionery products.

India’s exports of toffees and similar confectionery items rose 166% over the last 12 years to touch Rs 132 crore in 2025-26, up from Rs 49.68 crore in 2013-14, according to commerce ministry data shared by Goyal.

“India’s TOFFEE TALE would surely be melody to the ears!” Goyal said in a post on social media, noting that exports had surged sharply since 2013-14.

In dollar terms, exports rose 64% to $13.41 million in 2025-26 from $8.17 million in 2013-14. Export volumes also increased 10.6% to 7,357 tonnes during the period.

Indian toffees and confectionery products are now being exported to 74 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Italy, United Kingdom, Oman, Iraq, Spain, Morocco, Kuwait and the United States.

The commerce ministry said Europe and Gulf countries, once marginal markets for Indian confectionery, have now emerged as meaningful contributors, reflecting growing international confidence in the quality and packaging standards of Indian sweets and candies.