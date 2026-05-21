KMC moves to reassess Abhishek Banerjee’s properties, seeks fresh details

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Wednesday issued fresh notices to properties owned by Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, asking him to provide additional details about them within seven days.

KMC sources said the notices, issued by the civic body’s assessment department, sought information on whether the properties were being used for residential or commercial purposes, their area and the number of tenants.

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Such information is generally sought when the civic body plans a fresh assessment of a property or wants to update existing records. The details help determine property tax, since buildings with more tenants or commercial use attract higher tax than residential properties.

Officials from KMC’s assessment department served notices at 121 Kalighat Road, a property owned by Abhishek, on Wednesday evening.

“The notices have sought details such as whether the properties are being used for residential or commercial purposes,” a civic official said.

The KMC’s building department had earlier served notices on 17 properties owned by or linked to Abhishek, asking owners either to demolish unauthorised portions within seven days or explain why demolition should not be carried out. The notices

also sought supporting documents like sanctioned building plans.

KMC officials said separate notices would be served by both the assessment and building departments for all 17 properties.

If Abhishek fails to respond within seven days, the KMC can carry out a fresh assessment based on information available with it. However, before finalising the revised property tax, the civic body usually issues another notice asking the owner to appear for a hearing. “The objective is to give property owners an opportunity to present their side before the tax is finalised,” the official said.

Sources said either Abhishek or his representatives could appear before the civic body and submit the necessary documents.

On Tuesday, Trinamool leader and mayor Firhad Hakim said the notices issued to Abhishek had been served without his knowledge. “I have no knowledge about this and I am not supposed to have information on such actions. Decisions on who will be issued notices by the KMC building department are not policy matters. Executive work is carried out under the KMC commissioner’s instructions,” he had said.

“Policy matters are handled by elected representatives. It is not something that needs to be reported to the mayor. I cannot comment on anyone’s personal matters.”