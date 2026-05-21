TMC leader, Bidhannagar councillor held over alleged extortion and assault

A Trinamool Congress leader, a Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation councillor and several associates have been arrested in cases involving alleged extortion, assault and intimidation.

Amit Chakrabarty, a Trinamool leader from Baguiati and a close aide to Debraj Chakraborty, former Trinamool MLA of Rajarhat-Gopalpur, was arrested late on Tuesday night.

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Amit was rounded up within a week of police arresting Samaresh Chakrabarty, a Trinamool councillor of the BMC, for allegedly demanding money from real estate developer Kishor Halder.

Amit has also been accused of assaulting Halder.

"Amit was arrested following a complaint of alleged assault, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation lodged by Halder," an officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said.

"The alleged attack took place on May 4, when some BJP supporters had taken out a victory procession."

In 2024, Halder had alleged extortion and intimidation against Samaresh and a few others.

On Wednesday, BMC councillor of Ward 34 Ranjan Poddar and his aide were arrested on charges of extortion from bus operators at the Karunamoyee bus stand.

Police said Poddar, who is also a borough chairman, along with his associate Rana Haldar, were arrested following complaints of extorting money from both government and private bus drivers.

Two others, known for their allegiance to the Trinamool and a close aide to a party councillor, were also arrested on charges of extortion near City Centre, sources said. They were identified as Bijoy Rajbanshi and Souvik Das.