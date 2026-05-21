TMC's Mala Roy gets bail in poll clash case linked to south Kolkata violence

Trinamool MP Mala Roy on Wednesday surrendered before a court in Alipore in connection with a case related to alleged post-poll violence in south Calcutta earlier this month and secured bail along with her son and 22 others.

The case stems from an FIR lodged at Tollygunge police station on May 4, the day the Bengal Assembly election results were announced and the BJP came to power.

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A section of BJP workers had alleged that Mala, her son Anirban and several Trinamool supporters attacked them at Sadhu Taracharan Road in Tollygunge hours after the results were announced.

Roy is the Trinamool MP from Calcutta South and also serves as the chairperson of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Police said the accused had been charged under multiple sections of the BNS and the Arms Act. The charges include criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt and outraging the modesty of a woman. According to police investigators, the group allegedly carried firearms and sharp weapons during the assault. One of the complainants also accused an individual among the attackers of assaulting a woman BJP worker.

“False allegations were levelled against Mala Roy, her son Anirban and 22 others that they assaulted BJP workers on May 4,” said her counsel after the hearing. “They surrendered before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Alipore and were granted bail.”

The police had earlier arrested one person in connection with the case. The remaining accused obtained bail on Wednesday.

Mala told Metro: “They had lodged a false case against me and the supporters. This is what they can do, mount false allegations. But as there is a case, I have complied with the law. It was important to obtain bail. So I did it.”