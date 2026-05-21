Bengal government makes Vande Mataram mandatory in madrasas

The Bengal government has made the singing of Vande Mataram compulsory in all madrasas under the state’s minority affairs and madrasah education department with “immediate effect”.

An order signed by the director of madrasah education on May 19 said the directive would apply to “government model madrasahs, recognised government-aided and unaided madrasas” across Bengal.

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The order stated: “In suppression of all previous orders and practices, singing of Vande Mataram during assembly prayers, prior to the commencement of classes, is hereby made mandatory...”

Before the introduction of Vande Mataram, by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, students used to sing the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, by Rabindranath Tagore, during morning assembly. Madrasa students also sang Ananta Ashim Premomoy Tumi, by poet Golam Mostafa, a teacher said.

Schools have to submit compliance reports on implementation of the order, sources in the department said.