Names of ‘tainted’ 3,512 non-teaching staff issued by SSC on website before exam

The school service commission (SSC) issued a list on Monday that includes the names of 3,512 non-teaching staff, who, according to the Supreme Court, had acquired their jobs illegally.

The SSC posted the list on its website to prevent them from submitting online

applications for the selection tests, which started on Monday.

The recruitment tests for Group C and D staff at the secondary and higher secondary levels of government-aided schools will likely be held in January.

The list, apart from naming the tainted candidates, also mentions their roll numbers assigned during the 2016 SSC exams.

On April 3, the Supreme Court terminated the jobs of 17,206 teachers and

8,445 non-teaching staff at the secondary and higher secondary levels, declaring

the recruitment process “vitiated”.

The court had asked the commission to publish the list of the tainted non-teaching staff so they could not take part in the fresh recruitment exercise.

“The list was uploaded on the commission’s site on Monday evening,” said Siddhartha Majumdar, the commission’s chairperson.