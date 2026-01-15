MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Monojit, 3 others charged in South Calcutta Law College gang rape case; trial likely from Jan 27

Additional charges of voyeurism, making and circulating videos of a woman without her consent, and other sections under the Information Technology Act were added against Mishra, Mukherjee and Ahmed

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 15.01.26, 06:35 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

An Alipore court on Wednesday framed charges against the four men accused in the alleged gang rape of a student inside South Calcutta Law College last year.

Monojit Mishra, Pramit Mukherjee, Zaib Ahmed and security guard Pinaki Banerjee were charged under sections of gang rape, common intention, abduction with intent to cause grievous hurt, confinement, causing disappearance of evidence, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and criminal conspiracy.

Additional charges of voyeurism, making and circulating videos of a woman without her consent, and other sections under the Information Technology Act were added against Mishra, Mukherjee and Ahmed.

The 24-year-old student had alleged that on June 25, 2025, she was gang-raped by former student Mishra and two students, Ahmed and Mukherjee, inside the security guard’s room, which he had vacated for the commission of the crime.

The charges framed by the court now define the sections under which the accused will be tried in court. “The trial will start soon,” said a police officer. Sources said the trial was likely to start on January 27 with witness depositions.

If the charges are proved in court, the maximum sentence the accused could face is life imprisonment.

