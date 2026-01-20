Messi fiasco Calcutta event: Prime organiser Satadru Dutta gets bail after 36 days

Satadru Dutta, the prime organiser of Lionel Messi’s India tour, was granted bail by a Bidhannagar court on Monday.

The sports promoter, who has spent 36 days in custody, was arrested on December 13, hours after the mayhem at the Salt Lake Stadium, which abruptly ended the much-hyped programme featuring Messi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bidhannagar additional chief judicial magistrate court directed Dutta to furnish two bail bonds of ₹10,000 each. His passport has been impounded.

“My client has received bail. The court has asked him to cooperate with the investigating officer,” said his lawyer, Saumyajit Raha.

Dutta has, for now, been barred from leaving Bidhannagar. Police sources said he will live at a relative’s home in Lake Town.

Also Read Messi tour controversy: Main organiser Satadru Dutta gets bail after weeks in custody

On December 13, what was billed as a marquee event turned into a nightmare. Ringed by a swarm of VIPs and half-celebrities, a visibly uncomfortable Messi remained out of sight for most spectators, who turned furious and resorted to vandalism after the legend left.

Dutta was arrested for alleged mismanagement of the event that led to the ensuing chaos.

Raha had claimed in the earlier bail hearing that his client had a proven track record of organising major events, including Messi’s visits to Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai, without any disruption.